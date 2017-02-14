Hit-and-run suspect arrested after fo...

Hit-and-run suspect arrested after foot chase

Read more: The Republic

A person wanted for a hit-and-run crash was arrested by a Columbus police officer after a foot chase. Columbus police officer Maren Crabtree was in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street at 4:45 p.m. Friday when she saw Ashley R. Shuffitt, 21, 1517 Chestnut St., who was a suspect in the hit-and-run.

