High schoolers draw on creativity for Exhibit Columbus installation

Six local high school students' creativity will unfold at a temporary architectural work alongside the efforts of top national designers during the Aug. 26 Exhibit Columbus opening. The exhibition element of Exhibit Columbus is a new exploration of art, architecture and design - one that organizers expect to bring about 10,000 people to the city's downtown to see what is known as pop-up architecture over a three-month stretch until late November.

