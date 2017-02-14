High schoolers draw on creativity for Exhibit Columbus installation
Six local high school students' creativity will unfold at a temporary architectural work alongside the efforts of top national designers during the Aug. 26 Exhibit Columbus opening. The exhibition element of Exhibit Columbus is a new exploration of art, architecture and design - one that organizers expect to bring about 10,000 people to the city's downtown to see what is known as pop-up architecture over a three-month stretch until late November.
