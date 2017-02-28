Hate-crime bill debate rages
Indiana's status as one of only five states without a hate-crime law continues to generate questions by local constituents pushing for such legislation. Bishop Charles A. Sims Sr., pastor of Calvary Community Church in Columbus, opened Monday's Third House session at Columbus City Hall by asking about the hate-crimes bill.
