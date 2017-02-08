Guest pianist makes Gershwin, Ravel pieces shine

Conductor David Bowden chose four favorite works of the orchestral literature for a delightful concert of the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic on Saturday at Columbus East High School. Opening with George Gershwin's imaginative and colorful "An American in Paris," the orchestra immediately showed its ability to execute flawlessly Gershwin's remarkable musical ideas, capturing both jazz elements and classical composition in the same work.

