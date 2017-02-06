Girl using acts of kindness on birthday to help, inspire others

Lily Davis poses for a portrait next to a box of canned food drive at Rockcreek Elementary School in Columbus, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Davis, a fourth grader at Rockcreek, decided to eschew a traditional birthday celebration and complete 10 random acts of kindness for her 10th birthday on Feb. 9. One of her goals is to donate food to the Love Chapel.

