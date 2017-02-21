Fun-filled lessons on presidential history
Students gather around a poker table as Columbus East social studies teacher Greg Lewis gives a history lesson about former president Warren G. Harding while dressed as Harding during a history class at Columbus East High School in Columbus, Ind., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Lewis portrays a different president each year on Presidents' Day.
