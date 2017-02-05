Free film for the community

The city of Columbus and its Human Rights Commission are sponsoring a free showing of the documentary "The 13th" at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at YES Cinema, 328 Jackson St. The film is being shown in sponsorship by the African American Fund, Bartholomew County NAACP, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbus, Interfaith Forum Columbus, the African American Pastors Alliance, Showing Up for Racial Justice and Black Lives Matter of Columbus. The film includes interviews with Michelle Alexander, author of "The New Jim Crow," CNN commentator Van Jones, former Speaker of the House and presidential candidate Newt Gingrich and scholar Angela Davis.

