Former Marine to teach about flag etiquette
A local businessman has apologized and invited a Marine to teach his staff about flag etiquette after a video was posted online of an employee improperly taking down a U.S. flag. Indiana Smokehouse owner Matt Gatesy usually raises and lowers the 10-foot flag at his business every day in a respectful manner, he said Thursday.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Police, Fire a " February 9
|Fri
|JIM BOB
|1
|Daniel McDonald
|Thu
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Thu
|Anti-everything
|9
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|Thu
|nnono
|2
|Spay and neuter!
|Thu
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Wed
|Proctor
|7
|Pastor of Taylorsville church arrested
|Feb 22
|nnono
|1
