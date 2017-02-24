Former Marine to teach about flag eti...

Former Marine to teach about flag etiquette

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A local businessman has apologized and invited a Marine to teach his staff about flag etiquette after a video was posted online of an employee improperly taking down a U.S. flag. Indiana Smokehouse owner Matt Gatesy usually raises and lowers the 10-foot flag at his business every day in a respectful manner, he said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Police, Fire a " February 9 Fri JIM BOB 1
Daniel McDonald Thu interesting 2
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees Thu Anti-everything 9
News Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16) Thu nnono 2
Spay and neuter! Thu nnono 2
muslim population Wed Proctor 7
News Pastor of Taylorsville church arrested Feb 22 nnono 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,130,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC