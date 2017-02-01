Foot massage business to open on 25th...

Foot massage business to open on 25th Street

A foot massage business is expected to open in March, the first to be approved by the city since a 2012 ordinance was passed to regulate massage establishments. Tian Ding, Bloomington, received approval Tuesday from the Columbus Board of Works and Public Safety to open the Blue Bay Health Spa at 3984 25th St. Huff said Ding already operates two locations of Blue Bay Foot Spa in Bloomington with five employees.

