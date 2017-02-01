Foot massage business to open on 25th Street
A foot massage business is expected to open in March, the first to be approved by the city since a 2012 ordinance was passed to regulate massage establishments. Tian Ding, Bloomington, received approval Tuesday from the Columbus Board of Works and Public Safety to open the Blue Bay Health Spa at 3984 25th St. Huff said Ding already operates two locations of Blue Bay Foot Spa in Bloomington with five employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened with the disgusting Tammy discussion
|Wed
|Karmacomes
|4
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC