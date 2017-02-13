Flatrock man arrested on drug-related...

Flatrock man arrested on drug-related charges after traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Columbus police arrested a Flatrock man on numerous drug-related charges after a traffic stop near the 2500 block of Marr Road. At about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, officers Welsey Dodge and Dan Meister stopped a vehicle driven by George L. Griffith Jr., 36, 2862 E. County Road 975S, Flatrock, whose vehicle was reportedly weaving in the road, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marriage license Feb 7 Anti-everything 2
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Jan 27 Karmacomes 7
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
Jit Jan 17 6shooter 1
Picasso Paintings Jan 16 Clownmode 1
Worthless Parents Jan 15 Juanita spicer 15
muslim population Jan '17 FYI 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,841,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC