Firm plans second traffic study to appease foes
An Indianapolis developer seeking to build more than 300 single-family homes northwest of Columbus plans is planning a second traffic study to address concerns from nearby residents. Arbor Investments wants the city to annex 151 acres in Columbus Township for its proposed subdivision, Abbey Place, between Indianapolis Road and Interstate 65 near the Princeton Park subdivision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
