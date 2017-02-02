Faith groups concerned over Trump's i...

Faith groups concerned over Trump's immigration order

Read more: The Republic

Local faith groups have reacted with strong concern over President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the United States. That includes Interfaith Forum of Columbus, the Islamic Society of Columbus Indiana and a six-person contingent of Christian pastors in Columbus.

