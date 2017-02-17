Ex-southern IN clerk sent to jail for...

Ex-southern IN clerk sent to jail for not paying restitution

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A judge has ordered a former southern Indiana town official to jail for not making court-ordered restitution payments for nearly a year. Senior Judge Stephen Heimann on Thursday ordered former Jonesville Clerk-Treasurer Melissa Schultheis to spend 30 days in the Bartholomew County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees 16 hr Anti-everything 4
Marriage license Feb 7 Anti-everything 2
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Jan 27 Karmacomes 7
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
Jit Jan '17 6shooter 1
Picasso Paintings Jan '17 Clownmode 1
Worthless Parents Jan '17 Juanita spicer 15
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,961 • Total comments across all topics: 278,958,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC