Ex-southern IN clerk sent to jail for not paying restitution
A judge has ordered a former southern Indiana town official to jail for not making court-ordered restitution payments for nearly a year. Senior Judge Stephen Heimann on Thursday ordered former Jonesville Clerk-Treasurer Melissa Schultheis to spend 30 days in the Bartholomew County Jail.
