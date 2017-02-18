Driver injured in National Road collision
One driver was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after his Mercedes Benz crashed into the rear of a semi on Columbus' northwest side. The 4:12 p.m. crash Friday afternoon occurred on National Road as a semi owned by Columbus Container Inc. was slowing down to turn right onto Commerce Drive.
