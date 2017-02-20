Driver in U.S. 31 crash dies
The driver of a passenger car that struck a semi-truck while southbound on U.S. 31 on Friday has died. The driver of a 2006 Mercedes Benz, William H. Everroad, 80, of Columbus, was seriously injured and had to be extricated from his vehicle, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|1 hr
|Anti-everything
|7
|Tammy Bohmert
|4 hr
|karma
|1
|Marriage license
|Feb 7
|Anti-everything
|2
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Bryan Watson
|Jan '17
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan '17
|6shooter
|1
|Picasso Paintings
|Jan '17
|Clownmode
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC