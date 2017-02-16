Documentary of the 'Untold Story of L...

Documentary of the 'Untold Story of Lyme Disease' set for Feb. 25

Few Columbus residents know about an infectious disease that may have already infected more than 5,600 Hoosiers, according to a western Bartholomew County man. Gary Poland says that's why he began working with an Indianapolis nonprofit group to sponsor a presentation on the dangers of Lyme disease.

