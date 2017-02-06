Discussion shows use of force tough call
Indiana State Police Cpt. Ruben Marte, left, talks with pastor David Bosley, right, during an "Improving Police and Community Relations," discussion about the use of force at Columbus City Hall in Columbus, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage license
|3 hr
|Anti-everything
|2
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan 17
|6shooter
|1
|Picasso Paintings
|Jan 16
|Clownmode
|1
|Worthless Parents
|Jan 15
|Juanita spicer
|15
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC