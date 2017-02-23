Discarded cigarette believed to be cause of fire in vacant home
A vacant home at 2212 Cherry St. had extensive damage after a discarded cigarette resulted in a fire causing about $20,000 damage. Columbus firefighters were sent to the home at about 2 a.m. today and found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Police, Fire a " February 9
|2 hr
|JIM BOB
|1
|Daniel McDonald
|10 hr
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|15 hr
|Anti-everything
|9
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|16 hr
|nnono
|2
|Spay and neuter!
|18 hr
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Wed
|Proctor
|7
|Pastor of Taylorsville church arrested
|Wed
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC