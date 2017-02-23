Discarded cigarette believed to be ca...

Discarded cigarette believed to be cause of fire in vacant home

Read more: The Republic

A vacant home at 2212 Cherry St. had extensive damage after a discarded cigarette resulted in a fire causing about $20,000 damage. Columbus firefighters were sent to the home at about 2 a.m. today and found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.

