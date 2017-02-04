Design work at library plaza to give Columbus a lift
In a city that long has elevated fine design, two Boston architects' latest project will in turn elevate the local populace to see noted art and buildings from a new perspective. Such is the vision of IKD's Yugon Kim and Tomomi Itakura, among Miller Prize winners linked with this fall's three-month-long Exhibit Columbus, an exploration of art, architecture and design - one that organizers expect to attract about 10,000 people to downtown over a three-month stretch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage license
|10 hr
|Please help
|1
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan 17
|6shooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC