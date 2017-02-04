Design work at library plaza to give ...

Design work at library plaza to give Columbus a lift

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

In a city that long has elevated fine design, two Boston architects' latest project will in turn elevate the local populace to see noted art and buildings from a new perspective. Such is the vision of IKD's Yugon Kim and Tomomi Itakura, among Miller Prize winners linked with this fall's three-month-long Exhibit Columbus, an exploration of art, architecture and design - one that organizers expect to attract about 10,000 people to downtown over a three-month stretch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marriage license 10 hr Please help 1
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Jan 27 Karmacomes 7
Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland Jan 21 The bob 1
Charlie is very strong today Jan 21 The bob 1
Charles (Apr '14) Jan 21 The bob 3
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
Jit Jan 17 6shooter 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,450 • Total comments across all topics: 278,552,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC