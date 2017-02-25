Defending state champs win sectional; East also advances
The Columbus North gymnasts trailed Bloomington South by almost a full point going into the final rotation of Friday's Columbus East Sectional. The third-ranked and defending state champions put together three big-time vaults to score a 28.825 on the final event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Police, Fire a " February 9
|Fri
|JIM BOB
|1
|Daniel McDonald
|Thu
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Feb 23
|Anti-everything
|9
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|Spay and neuter!
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Feb 22
|Proctor
|7
|Pastor of Taylorsville church arrested
|Feb 22
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC