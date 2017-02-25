Defending state champs win sectional;...

Defending state champs win sectional; East also advances

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The Columbus North gymnasts trailed Bloomington South by almost a full point going into the final rotation of Friday's Columbus East Sectional. The third-ranked and defending state champions put together three big-time vaults to score a 28.825 on the final event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Police, Fire a " February 9 Fri JIM BOB 1
Daniel McDonald Thu interesting 2
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees Feb 23 Anti-everything 9
News Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16) Feb 23 nnono 2
Spay and neuter! Feb 23 nnono 2
muslim population Feb 22 Proctor 7
News Pastor of Taylorsville church arrested Feb 22 nnono 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,155,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC