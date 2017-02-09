Cummins Fourth-Quarter Income Rises a...

Cummins Fourth-Quarter Income Rises as Revenue Dips

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

Net income for the period ended Dec. 31 jumped to $378 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, compared with $161 million, or 92 cents, a year earlier. "Despite weak conditions in a number of our largest markets, Cummins delivered fourth-quarter results that were a little better than expected due to our strong market share in on-highway markets in North America and the benefits of our cost reduction work," Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marriage license Feb 7 Anti-everything 2
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Jan 27 Karmacomes 7
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
Jit Jan 17 6shooter 1
Picasso Paintings Jan 16 Clownmode 1
Worthless Parents Jan 15 Juanita spicer 15
muslim population Jan 11 FYI 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Microsoft
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,718,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC