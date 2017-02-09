Cummins Fourth-Quarter Income Rises as Revenue Dips

Net income for the period ended Dec. 31 jumped to $378 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, compared with $161 million, or 92 cents, a year earlier. "Despite weak conditions in a number of our largest markets, Cummins delivered fourth-quarter results that were a little better than expected due to our strong market share in on-highway markets in North America and the benefits of our cost reduction work," Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger said in a statement.

