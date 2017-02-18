Cristy Dawn Petrosky

Survivors include her husband, Derick Petrosky of Columbus; daughter, Haven Esselborn of Trafalgar; her parents, Ronald Lee and Susanna Lynn Rutter Esselborn of Morgantown; and her sister, Rhonda Hicks of Martinsville. A gathering of family and friends and Celebration of Cristy's life will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Days Inn, 3445 W. Jonathan Moore Pike, Columbus.

