Cristy Dawn Petrosky
Survivors include her husband, Derick Petrosky of Columbus; daughter, Haven Esselborn of Trafalgar; her parents, Ronald Lee and Susanna Lynn Rutter Esselborn of Morgantown; and her sister, Rhonda Hicks of Martinsville. A gathering of family and friends and Celebration of Cristy's life will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Days Inn, 3445 W. Jonathan Moore Pike, Columbus.
