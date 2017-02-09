Couple gives 'inspirational' gift

Judy and Gregg Summerville have provided two significant gifts to support IUPUC's capital campaign, providing a gift for the Summerville Family Scholarship and the Summerville IUPUC Program Support Fund. Submitted The second donation from Gregg and Judy Summerville will establish a program support fund for maintaining priority campus programming, said IUPUC spokeswoman Belinda Allen.

