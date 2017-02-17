Columbus woman faces Johnson County d...

Columbus woman faces Johnson County drug charges

A Columbus woman sold methamphetamine at least twice in Johnson County over a period of nearly a year, and police arrested her on a warrant this week, according to court documents. Samantha L. Banks, 42, of 2806 22nd St., Columbus, has been charged with two counts of dealing methamphetamine after an investigation by Franklin police detectives.

