Columbus woman accused of selling heroin avoids prison time, given...

While Nicole L. Childers, 29, 745 California St., was sentenced to 27 months and four days Thursday in Bartholomew Circuit Court, special judge Stephen Heimann suspended any time she would have to serve with the Indiana Department of Correction. But to stay out of prison, Childers will have to successfully complete the Women Recovering with a Purpose program during a 15-month probationary period, Heimann ordered.

