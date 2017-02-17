Columbus police investigating Saturda...

Columbus police investigating Saturday night crash that killed high school student

12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The Columbus police are investigating a fatal accident involving a Columbus East High School student, 15-year-old Abott Garn, that happened Saturday night in the 2500 block of Franklin Street. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Franklin Street around 9:30 p.m. for the report of a person being struck by a vehicle.

