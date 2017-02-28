Columbus performer's touring show includes a bit of Columbus
She has performed the show nationwide for about six years. But a bit of Quinn Lemley's heart, and her latest audience chatter, connects to her Columbus hometown and the family food business these days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|2brosewilder
|3
|Local Police, Fire a " February 9
|Feb 24
|JIM BOB
|1
|Daniel McDonald
|Feb 23
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Feb 23
|Anti-everything
|9
|Spay and neuter!
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Feb 22
|Proctor
|7
|Pastor of Taylorsville church arrested
|Feb 22
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC