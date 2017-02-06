Columbus natives plan annual Florida meetup
The 49th annual Columbus, Indiana Reunion is scheduled for Feb. 15 at Duff's Original Buffet, 6010 154th St. W., Bradenton, Florida. The event, always the third Wednesday of February, allows Florida residents originally from Columbus to reunite for a day.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage license
|Sat
|Please help
|1
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan 17
|6shooter
|1
|Picasso Paintings
|Jan 16
|Clownmode
|1
