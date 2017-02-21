Columbus man faces criminal recklessn...

Columbus man faces criminal recklessness charge with firearm

8 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A Columbus man is in jail on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a firearm after police responded to a call of shots being fired. Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department deputy Andrew Whipker responded to a report of shots fired in the 8400 block of Colony Parke subdivision at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

