Columbus man arrested on meth possession charge
James T. Garris, 33, 405 Della Road, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after officers saw him at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday at a gas station in the 1700 block of North National Road, said Lt. Matt Harris, Columbus Police Department spokesman.
