Columbus couple's donations aid IUPUC, students
The second donation from Gregg and Judy Summerville will establish a program support fund for maintaining priority campus programming, said IUPUC spokeswoman Belinda Allen. Mark Webber is a reporter for The Republic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage license
|Tue
|Anti-everything
|2
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan 17
|6shooter
|1
|Picasso Paintings
|Jan 16
|Clownmode
|1
|Worthless Parents
|Jan 15
|Juanita spicer
|15
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC