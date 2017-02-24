Carolyn Easton

Carolyn Easton

19 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Carolyn Sue Easton, 72, of Columbus, Indiana entered into eternal life to be Jesus Christ, Saturday, February 18, 2017. Carolyn, native to Rushville, Indiana, was married to Julius Easton.

