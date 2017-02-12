Career educator joining BCSC Hall of ...

Career educator joining BCSC Hall of Fame

An educator described as one of the most driven and accomplished community and youth advocates in Bartholomew County will join an elite group Monday. Janice Montgomery, who has worked for Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. for most of her nearly four decades in education, will be enshrined in the school district's Education Hall of Fame.

