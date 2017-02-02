Briana s picks a " February 2
Columbus Indiana Philharmonic Music Director David Bowden long has encouraged and shaped developing young artists before their name has landed on metro marquees seemingly everywhere. Case in point: He booked vocalist and Indianapolis native Angela Brown for concerts years before New York and other cities excitedly came calling.
