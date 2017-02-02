Beloved therapy dog dies
Bonnie, a collie who had visited the hospital and nursing homes since 2012, died Wednesday night at Athens Animal Clinic from health complications, including several strokes that had caused her to lose the ability to move or stand. Her owner, Doug Bell, who works in facilities management at the hospital, took time off Tuesday and Wednesday to spend with Bonnie, describing her "galloping in her dreams," even though her health issues were keeping her still as Bell held her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened with the disgusting Tammy discussion
|Wed
|Karmacomes
|4
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC