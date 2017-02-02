Beloved therapy dog dies

Bonnie, a collie who had visited the hospital and nursing homes since 2012, died Wednesday night at Athens Animal Clinic from health complications, including several strokes that had caused her to lose the ability to move or stand. Her owner, Doug Bell, who works in facilities management at the hospital, took time off Tuesday and Wednesday to spend with Bonnie, describing her "galloping in her dreams," even though her health issues were keeping her still as Bell held her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.