Awaiting an encore

Awaiting an encore

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

C aretakers of the historic Crump Theatre, the iconic structure that has been mothballed for three years, continue to hold out hope that the right investor will arrive with a plan, a sustainable vision and an eye for restoration to bring the 127-year-old downtown theater back to life. "What I hope to find - how can I say this? - is a Crump angel," said Hutch Schumaker, who leads the Columbus Capital Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marriage license Sat Please help 1
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Jan 27 Karmacomes 7
Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland Jan 21 The bob 1
Charlie is very strong today Jan 21 The bob 1
Charles (Apr '14) Jan 21 The bob 3
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
Jit Jan 17 6shooter 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC