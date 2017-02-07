Around Town a " February 7
Eric McDonald, James West and Ray King of the Columbus Free Methodist church for their kindness, from a disabled person. Alan Trisler, Sarah Cannon, Zach Greiner and Mike Ward for volunteering your time to support Kota's Not On Our Ice event and senior project, from Turning Point.
