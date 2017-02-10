Architecture program in Columbus closer with agreement
Indiana University's proposal to have a Master of Architecture program based in Columbus took a step toward approval with IU reaching a six-point agreement with Ball State University over potential competitive concerns. If approved by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education at its March 9 meeting, the program would initially bring about 20 graduate students to study in Columbus, said Lauren Robel, IU provost and executive vice president.
