Air Force band presenting free concert

Air Force band presenting free concert

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Republic

Freedom Winds, the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America, will present a free concert at 7 p.m. today at The Commons, 300 Washington St. in Columbus. The Columbus Indiana Philharmonic is presenting the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees 3 hr The real facts 3
Marriage license Feb 7 Anti-everything 2
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Jan 27 Karmacomes 7
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
Jit Jan 17 6shooter 1
Picasso Paintings Jan '17 Clownmode 1
Worthless Parents Jan '17 Juanita spicer 15
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC