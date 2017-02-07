Air Force Band coming to The Commons
The Columbus Indiana Philharmonic will present the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America's Freedom Winds in a free concert Feb. 15. The concert, featuring six virtuoso airman musicians, will be at 7 p.m. at The Commons, 300 Washington St., Columbus. Besides performing community outreach concerts, the musicians provide music for military retirements, changes of command, holiday caroling for military and civilians and other military events.
