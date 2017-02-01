Adelheid Camp

Adelheid Camp

Adelheid Katherina "Adel" Camp, 57, of Columbus, died unexpectedly at 6:35 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017, in the Emergency Department of Columbus Regional Health. Adel was currently employed with Faurecia where she loved her work.

