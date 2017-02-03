ACT: Class 8 orders rise to 14-month high in January at 22,200
"This is the time of year when big fleets are in the market scheduling replacement orders for the coming year," said Kenny Vieth, ACT's president and senior analyst. "Rising 21 percent versus a year-ago January, this is only the second positive year-over-year comparison in 23 months."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan 17
|6shooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC