A new use
Guanajuato Grocery Store and Restaurant is expected to open sometime in March at the former Marsh Supermarket building at 2710 State St., said owner representative Jaime Campos. One of Campos' brothers currently operates La Guanajuato, a small Mexican food outlet at U.S. 31 and Henry Lakes Boulevard near Taylorsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage license
|Sat
|Please help
|1
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan 17
|6shooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC