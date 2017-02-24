3 criminal charges filed against courtroom chair-tosser
A defendant who hurled chairs at a judge and courtroom staff after a probation violation hearing has been charged with three felonies. Jordan Rhoades, 20, 465 Clifty Drive, picks up another chair at the back of the Bartholomew Superior Court 2 courtroom after already hurling several at the front of the courtroom.
