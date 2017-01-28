William Barlow Jr.
William Eastwood "Bill" Barlow Jr., 68, of North Vernon, died at 12:57 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017, in his home. There will be a celebration of life Monday evening at Myers-Reed Chapel on 25th Street in Columbus.
