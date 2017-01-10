Which train crossing-relief plan to choo-choo choose?
Columbus officials are looking at recommending more than one solution to help motorists cope with increased train traffic beginning next year. With its submission to the Indiana Department of Transportation, due by the end of this week, the city is hoping to get the train crossing at the State Road 46 West and State Road 11 intersection added to a list of accepted improvement projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worthless Parents
|11 hr
|Dave
|12
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Jan 4
|Joseph
|2
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|56
|Live radio talk show
|Dec 28
|Edward
|1
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec '16
|Deb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC