Weekly grief group meeting at St. Pet...

Weekly grief group meeting at St. Peter's

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

"Beyond the Broken Heart" is a weekly support program for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. The group honors the personal experience and faith of each participant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland Sat The bob 1
Charlie is very strong today Sat The bob 1
Charles (Apr '14) Sat The bob 3
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) Sat The bob 4
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
Jit Jan 17 6shooter 1
Picasso Paintings Jan 16 Clownmode 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,762 • Total comments across all topics: 278,163,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC