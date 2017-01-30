Weeklong celebration of Lutheran scho...

Weeklong celebration of Lutheran schools culminates with projects

Read more: The Tribune

Nearly 800 students in Jackson and Bartholomew counties came together Friday to celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week by demonstrating their faithfulness in God. Students in fourth through sixth grade from five different schools spent the day at Trinity Lutheran High School in Seymour, where they participated in a variety of activities designed to bring them closer together in their faith.

