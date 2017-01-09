University News a " January 9

University News

Read more: The Republic

An Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus credentials analyst was honored with the 2016 Community Service Award for years of dedication and service to the campus. Geneva Foster, who is retiring from IUPUC after 22 years, was awarded a plaque and monetary award to recognize her dedication, commitment and service to the campus, and for engaging employees to make a greater impact in the community, Reinhold Hill, IUPUC vice chancellor and dean, said during the presentation of the award.

