University News a " January 16

Purdue Polytechnic Columbus is inviting current high school and college transfer students to attend its annual College Visit Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the school, 4444 Kelly St., Columbus. Students and families will learn about Purdue University, financial aid, student hosting and admissions.
